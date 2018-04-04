Civil jury says man responsible for woman's death at mansion

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo Adam Shacknai sits in court during the civil trial, in San Diego for the wrongful death of Rebecca Zahau. A civil jury has determined Shacknai, is legally responsible for the death of Zahau, found hanged at a San Diego-area mansion. Jurors in the wrongful death trial decided Wednesday, April 4, 2018, that Shacknai must pay Rebecca Zahau's family $5 million for the loss of Zahau's love and companionship. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP Nelvin C. Cepeda