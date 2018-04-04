The Latest: Heavy spring snow blamed in 4 deaths in Michigan

The Latest on a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
A spring storm that dumped up to 14 inches (35 centimeters) of snow on parts of Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is being blamed in at least four traffic deaths.
The Kalkaska Sheriff's Office says the weather and road conditions were factors when a tree care service truck went out of control, crossed a highway median and struck an SUV, killing 51-year-old Betty Lou-Korson of Williamsburg on Tuesday. Three other people were injured.
Authorities say the weather and road conditions also contributed to three mid-Michigan traffic deaths Tuesday.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Joan Fisher and her 50-year-old son, Brian Scherzer, died following a crash Tuesday in Buckeye Township.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Kathleen Pomranky of Coleman when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with another in Warren Township.
10:41
