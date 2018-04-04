Bomb threat suspect urinated on herself – and used her hands to toss it at jailers, Oklahoma deputies say

The bomb threats an Oklahoma woman made last week were fake, deputies said.
But the crime Stephanie Montgomery, 48, is accused of committing against jail employees last night was very real – and very messy, according to Rogers County court records.
Montgomery urinated on herself Tuesday around 11 p.m. at the Rogers County Jail in Oklahoma, and then used her hands to toss the urine onto three jail employees, according to court records.
Montgomery has been held at the jail since March 27, after she made bomb threats against schools in Claremore, Oklahoma, court records said. The threats forced the evacuation of 3,800 students at several school campuses in the city northeast of Tulsa.
The urine incident occurred about a week after the threats, when a nurse was going from cell to cell at the jail handing out medication before bed, deputies said. As the nurse and detention officers got to Montgomery’s cell, she tried to push past the officers to get out.
When the officers stopped Montgomery, she started to urinate on herself – and then tossed the bodily fluid onto three detention officers, according to court records. Detention officers pushed Montgomery back into the cell and then shut the door.
Montgomery now faces new felony charges: placing bodily fluids on government employees, according to court records.
That’s in addition to the charges Montgomery regarding the bomb threats.
Montgomery’s arrest in the earlier incident came after she made a caller ID-blocked call to Claremore High School the morning of March 27, saying backpacks with bombs in them were in the high school and local elementary schools, court records said.
The caller tried to deepen her voice to disguise it, potentially trying to sound like a man, school staff who received the call told police.
Montgomery was arrested the night of March 27 on felony charges of making a terroristic threat after local authorities traced the call back to her, according to court records. She was taken to the Rogers County Jail and held on $100,000 bond.
“We want to let people know if they think they can do this by simply blocking their number, they are sadly mistaken,” Claremore Police Department Deputy Chief Steve Cox told the Claremore Progress.
Authorities are still working to establish a motive, Cox said.
“We don’t know exactly why, other than she said she was angry and that she was testing the response of the police department,” Cox told the newspaper.
Montgomery confessed to the making the threats, police told Claremore Progress.
“We can’t find any ties to the school. No student-aged children in her home. We're still trying to figure that out,” Cox told News On 6.
Police Chief Stan Brown said on Facebook that he was proud to watch how the community came together during the bomb threat.
“We are blessed to live in a community where people come together in a time of crisis to work and sacrifice for the greater good,” Brown said. “Montgomery’s actions caused significant disruption to the peace, safety and stable learning environment of our students.”
