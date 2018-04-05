AP Explains: Why US militarization of border isn't new

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent looks out along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday, April 4, 2018, that President Donald Trump and border-state governors are working to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration. Eric Gay, File AP Photo