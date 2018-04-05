Convicted British man tries to pin 1986 killings on cartel

FILE - This Aug. 6, 2007 file photo shows former British millionaire Krishna Maharaj in a prison in Indiantown, Fla. Maharaj may get one last shot at convincing a federal judge he is innocent of the 1986 murder of two men in Miami. Maharaj will try to clear his name by pinning the crime on Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel. Maharaj,\ has maintained his innocence throughout his three decades in prison. Brian Skoloff, File AP Photo