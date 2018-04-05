Cell phone found where SUV plunged off California cliff

FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a helicopter hovering over steep coastal cliffs near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 feet off a cliff along Highway 1, killing all passengers. The SUV carrying the Hart family, from Woodland, Wash., accelerated straight off the scenic California cliff and authorities said the deadly wreck may have been intentional. California Highway Patrol via AP, File)