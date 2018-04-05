US senator holds hearing on Hawaii's mistaken missile alert

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii is holding a hearing on how and why the state of Hawaii in January mistakenly sent alerts warning that a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands. The Thursday, April 5, 2018 hearing in Honolulu is also expected to address options for improving emergency alerts. Schatz, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, has introduced legislation to give the federal government sole responsibility for handling missile alerts. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo