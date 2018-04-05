Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later

In this March 29, 2018 photo, Christine Combs, right, poses with Sharon Gongwer in Goshen, Ind., after finding and delivering a postcard tucked away in a file cabinent at the Quality Inn & Suites, which was written in 1958 intended for Gongwer. The postcard was sent from California, and written by Gongwer's mother who passed away in 1973. The Goshen News via AP Ben Mikesell