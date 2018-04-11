AP: Legislatures lack public records of misconduct claims

ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018 AT 3:01 A.M. EDT AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis, center, dressed in all pink, leads the Women's March in Austin, Texas. Davis, who now runs the Austin-based women’s advocacy group Deeds Not Words, recalls being touched “very inappropriately” by a newly elected House member at a 2009 social gathering for lawmakers. She never filed a complaint and wasn’t even aware there was a process for doing so. Often the fear of coming forward and what the consequence of that will look like suppresses anyone from saying anything,” she says. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ralph Barrera