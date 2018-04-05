California senator says police need to be aware of biases

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., left, talks with Sequita Thompson, the grandmother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18, during a town hall meeting Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Harris spoke about the shooting, where two officers chased Clark, an unarmed black man who was suspected of breaking into cars, into his grandparents' backyard and opened fire. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo