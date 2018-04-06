Driver dies, wreck leaves truck hanging from Dallas overpass

The cab of the 18-wheeler that exploded is left damaged after an accident at Interstate 30 in Dallas early Friday, April 6, 2018. The cab is dangling from an overpass and the driver is dead after a fiery collision involving several vehicles on the interstate near downtown Dallas. At least three other vehicles were involved in the wreck Friday morning. The tractor-trailer burst into flames and the truck driver later died at a hospital. The Dallas Morning News via AP David Woo