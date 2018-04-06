Driver dies, wreck leaves truck hanging from Dallas overpass

The cab of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer was left dangling from an overpass after a fiery collision on an interstate near downtown Dallas killed the driver.
The Dallas County sheriff's department says witnesses told deputies that a sport utility vehicle fishtailed and hit a guardrail before swerving across all lanes of traffic and colliding with the tractor-trailer Friday morning on Interstate 30.
Eastbound I-30 and the road below were closed after the wreck. The accident has since been cleared.
Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver was 45-year-old Russell Carpenter of Detroit, Texas. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities say a third vehicle was also involved, but it wasn't yet clear how. That vehicle's driver and the sport utility vehicle driver were taken to the hospital. They were in stable condition.
