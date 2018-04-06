The Latest: Alabama governor checking on guard resources

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2012 file photo, U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the border fence in Naco, Ariz. National guard contingents in U.S. states that border Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Governors of the border states of Arizona and New Mexico have welcomed deployment of the Guard along the southwest border as a matter of public safety. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo