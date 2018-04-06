Official accused of theft to pay blackmailing dominatrix

This undated photo provided by the Harris County District Attorney's Office in Houston, shows Gregory Lueb. Lueb who is second in command of the Harris County Treasurer's Office is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a county credit union to pay a dominatrix who was blackmailing him. He was arrested Thursday, April 5, 2018, and charged with felony theft of up to $30,000. Prosecutors say he was fired from the treasurer's office this week. Harris County District Attorney's Office via AP)