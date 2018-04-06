A storage locker was sold at auction. It led to rape charges against its owner, Maryland cops say

The new owner of a storage locker that was auctioned off last month in Anne Arundel County, Maryland made a disturbing discovery, police said.
The locker had been seized when the previous owner, Glenn D. Ranger, 55, of Severn, failed to make payments on it, according to court documents, Associated Press reported.
But the child pornography Ranger allegedly left inside the locker prompted an investigation after the buyer found it and called the police, authorities said, the Star Democrat reported.
The discovery led to the recovery of thousands of photos of child pornography, along with videotapes, DVDs and hard drives, police said, NBC Washington reported. Investigators traced the locker to Ranger, the news station said.
Police say videos showed a man sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, the same girl in nude photos found by investigators, the Star Democrat said.
The victim, who’s now an adult, told officers that Ranger assaulted her between 2002 and 2010, AP reported. Ranger had been under investigation multiple times and was charged with child abuse, but the charges were dropped, AP said.
Police believe Ranger recorded the assaults with a hidden camera in his home, NBC Washington reported.
They allege he also assaulted a boy, about 6 to 8 years old, at his home and filmed the assaults, the Star Democrat reported.
Ranger was arrested Wednesday on a slew of rape, sex abuse and child pornography charges, and could be charged with more offenses, NBC Washington said.
Police say they’re trying to reach out to other victims, WTOP said.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Ranger, AP reported.
