Joseph Ray Daniels, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of his autistic 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Dad reported his autistic son missing. He had just killed the boy, Tennessee cops say

By Matthew Martinez

April 07, 2018 01:25 PM

The father of a 5-year-old autistic Tennessee boy who went missing this week in Dickson County has been charged with his murder.

Joseph Ray Daniels, 28, was arrested Saturday morning by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents after he and the boy’s mother reported Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, missing Wednesday morning, according to a TBI news release.

The case turned from a missing persons investigation to a criminal investigation Friday, after investigators and volunteers had searched for three days for the little boy.

According to the Tennessean, Joe Clyde had a history of wandering away from his family’s rural property, about 25 miles southwest of Nashville, in the past.

Investigators now believe that Joseph Ray Daniels killed his son in their home, early in the morning Wednesday.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Joe Clyde’s body still has not been found, but investigators vowed to continue searching Saturday during a press conference .

 

