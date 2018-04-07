Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report

FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens’ personal attorney is asking a state House committee investigating Greitens’ actions during an extramarital affair to delay the release of its findings, saying an ongoing criminal investigation is likely to uncover information that will make the report inaccurate. In a letter sent Friday, April 6, 2018, to Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, chairman of the House investigatory committee, attorney Edward Dowd detailed what he said were several problems with the criminal investigation being conducted in St. Louis into allegations that the governor took a photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015 without her consent. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo