Nudist campground in Rhode Island seeks a summer lifeguard – swimsuit optional

If you’re a qualified lifeguard, but the traditional red swimsuit’s just not your color, Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds has a job for you.
The campground in Foster, R.I., has posted an ad to Facebook seeking a part-time summer lifeguard for its pond. A swimsuit’s optional for the lifeguard, but not for the guests.
“We’re a nudist campground. We’re not clothing-optional,” Jim Johnson, campground president, told The Providence Journal. “We found over the years, with clothing-optional places, you get more gawkers, people who just want to show up and look.”
The private family campground seeks a fully certified lifeguard at least 18 years of age by May 26 for the job, which runs through Sept. 3, according to the Facebook post. Prospective candidates must be good with children and families and willing to do light pond maintenance. Pay ranges from $12-$14 an hour based on experience for the three-day-a-week job.
Johnson told The Providence Journal that the member-operated campground, which opened 53 years ago, has employed lifeguards in the past but says the jobs are difficult to fill, though not because the swimmers are naked.
“There’s really no difference between us and whatever campground you’d go to,” Johnson told the publication, adding that he’s not concerned about someone signing on just to peep at naked people since applicants must be fully certified. “It would be a pretty big commitment for somebody if they just want to come up and gawk.”
The campground has 200 acres of wooded hiking trails along with a volleyball court, sauna and other amenities, according to its website. It has 40 to 45 seasonal members, but people also can pay to visit for day or rent a campsite, cottage or trailer for overnight stays.
