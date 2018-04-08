Politicians blame each other for NYC public housing crisis

FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo examines a damaged piece of a bathroom wall in a New York City Housing Authority

NYCHA) apartment during a tour of the Andrew Jackson Houses in the Bronx borough of New York. Cuomo recently declared a state of emergency at the New York City Housing Authority and said he would set up an independent monitor to oversee repairs after federal housing secretary Ben Carson said he would require the agency to get prior approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for any expenditure out of its capital fund.