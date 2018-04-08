Yosemite reopens after flooding from California deluge

Kevin Kimo Laughlin, a maintenance worker for Aramark, wades back to dry ground as the Merced River rises due to rain in Yosemite National Park's Yosemite Valley on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Northern California was drenched by a powerful "Pineapple Express" storm, but no major problems were reported after the heaviest rain from the "atmospheric river" of subtropical moisture moved through late Friday. The Fresno Bee via AP Eric Paul Zamora