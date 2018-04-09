D'Antoni, Harden and Paul poised to capture trio's 1st title

In this Nov. 18, 2017 photo, Houston Rockets guards James Harden, left, and Chris Paul warm up before and NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. Chris Paul has a long history of playoff heartbreak. So does James Harden. And coach Mike D’Antoni has more than either of them combined. Separately, they’ve never gotten it done at playoff time. Together, their fortunes might change. They’ve led the Houston Rockets to the NBA’s best record going into these playoffs. In a league that Golden State and Cleveland have dominated in recent years this might be the Paul-Harden-D’Antoni triumvirate that breaks through this spring. Brandon Dill AP Photo