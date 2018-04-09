Fossil finger points to early humans entering Saudi Arabia

This photo provided by Michael Petraglia shows six different views of a Homo sapiens fossil finger bone from the Al Wusta archaeological site in Saudi Arabia. In a report released on Monday, April 9, 2018, researchers say the bone provides a new clue about when and how our species migrated out of Africa, with hunter-gatherers reaching the Saudi Arabia area by 85,000 years ago. Michael Petraglia via AP Ian Cartwright