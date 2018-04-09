FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Duckworth has baby; 1st US senator to give birth in office

April 09, 2018 01:56 PM

Sen. Tammy Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile (MY-lee) Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday. Her office says Duckworth is recovering well and asked for privacy.

Duckworth, a 50-year-old veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, is one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while in Congress. Her first daughter, Abigail, was born in 2014.

Duckworth says Maile is named after her husband's great aunt, who was an Army officer and nurse in World War II.

She says she's grateful to friends and family and "our wonderful medical teams for everything they've done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family."

