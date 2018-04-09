Duckworth has baby; 1st US senator to give birth in office

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday, April 9, 2018. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo