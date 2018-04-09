The Latest: No deployment yet for New Mexico troops

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2007, file photo, private contractor Joe Romero, of Tucson, Ariz., working for Wackenhut Transportation, finishes processing a suspected illegal immigrant picked up in the Tucson Sector near the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a "zero tolerance" policy aimed at people entering the United States illegally for the first time on the Mexican border. His directive Friday, April 6, 2018, tells federal prosecutors in border states to put more emphasis on charging people with illegal entry, which has historically been treated as a misdemeanor offense for those with few or no previous encounters with border authorities. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo