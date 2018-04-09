Teacher drove student to Oklahoma walkout. She had sex with him before and after, cops say

A teacher and her husband drove to the police department in Clinton, Oklahoma, on Saturday to make a startling confession, according to the state’s bureau of investigation.
Keri Hoffman, a 35-year-old middle school algebra teacher, told police she’d had sex multiple times with a 15-year-old student — including during the ongoing teacher walkout in the state.
Hoffman was charged with two counts of second degree rape and one count of facilitating sexual conduct or communicating with a minor by use of technology, authorities said in a news release. She was booked at Custer County Jail, with bond set at $30,000.
Each rape charge carries up to 15 years in prison, police said.
Hoffman told police she’d taken a group of students, including the 15-year-old victim, to the state Capitol in Oklahoma City to take part in the protest.
“Hoffman picked him up first and dropped him off last, having sex with him each time,” police said.
Teachers, students and others from across the state have been protesting in the state Capitol and elsewhere for more than a week demanding increased education funding. School districts throughout the state have closed, including in large cities such as Tulsa and Oklahoma City, KFOR reports.
Hoffman had been having sex with the boy since March 30, she told police — including in her car, and in her dad’s detached garage.
She was using Facebook Messenger to talk with the 15-year-old and orchestrate their meetups, police said.
