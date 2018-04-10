Harrowing video shows girls jumping, screaming from a building in flames

Several girls had to jump from the balcony of a New Jersey building as flames engulfed a dance studio and several other businesses in the building Monday, April 9, 2018. A video shows the girls screaming as they escaped.
Ilker Kesiktas
Emotional final call for highway patrolman

After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.