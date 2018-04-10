Facebook critics demonstrate ahead of Zuckerberg hearing with sea of cutouts

Wearing costumes and displaying life-size images of Mark Zuckerberg, demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday calling on Facebook's CEO to fix the social media site.
Emotional final call for highway patrolman

After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.