Road-rage shooting closes popular stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway

A road-rage shooting closed a popular stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke, Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday.
A driver was hospitalized after he was shot at about 10:15 a.m. approaching mile marker 116, near Explore Park, The Roanoke Times reported.
A stretch of the parkway from Virginia State Route 24 to U.S. 220 was expected to remain closed until the end of the day as authorities investigated the shooting, Roanoke CBS-TV affiliate WDBJ reported.
Roanoke County police arrived on scene within 15 minutes of the shooting, Chief Blue Ridge Parkway Ranger Neal Labrie told the Roanoke Times.
"We understand that one presented a weapon, and the other responded with shooting," Labire said.
Authorities detained a suspect and seized an air soft weapon, district ranger Steve Buxton told WDBJ.
One driver was southbound and the other northbound, according to WDBJ.
Since the parkway is part of the National Park Service, the FBI was called in to investigate the shooting with Roanoke County and Blue Ridge Parkway police, Roanoke NBC-TV affiliate WSLS reported.
