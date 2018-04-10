NASA astronaut Leland Melvin describes the thrills working and living in space

Several girls had to jump from the balcony of a New Jersey building as flames engulfed a dance studio and several other businesses in the building Monday, April 9, 2018. A video shows the girls screaming as they escaped.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.
After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit.
After organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are ready to tackle what's next in the gun debate. "We're students... This is our test now, and we definitely studied,"
Students and gun control advocates are marching in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.
A five-year-old skier lost consciousness after she was left dangling from a chairlift at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, on Sunday, March 3. ABC 7 reported the girl’s ski instructor caught her hoodie after she slipped ou
On March 1, 2-year-old Parker Curry was caught captivated by Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. A photo of Curry standing awestruck in front of the portrait went viral and caught the attention of the form