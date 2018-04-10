NASA astronaut Leland Melvin describes the thrills working and living in space

Astronaut Leland Melvin talks about the inspiration of dining in space with an international crew, the varied blues of the Caribbean and the challenges of inspiring students and teachers.
NASA video
Emotional final call for highway patrolman

After 37 years and three weeks serving the people of Arizona, Trooper Mark Gilberg fights back tears as he gives a final 10-7 "out of service" call on his radio. Gilberg had been on the job since March 11, 1981.