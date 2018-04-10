Top US prosecutor in Manhattan is recused from Cohen probe

The Loews Regency Hotel is seen in New York, Monday, April 9, 2018. Federal agents raided the office of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Besides Cohen's office, agents also searched a hotel room at the Loews Regency where he's been staying while his home is under renovation. Craig Ruttle AP Photo