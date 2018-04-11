Ex-military couple due in court for child abuse resentencing

FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The couple, who've been convicted of abusing their young foster children over several years, are due back in court Wednesday, April 11, 2018, for a resentencing after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo