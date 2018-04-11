Feds propose dropping songbird from endangered species list

FILE - In this May 19, 2008, file photo, a Kirtland's warbler perches on a branch in the jack pine forests of northern Michigan near Mio, Mich. Federal officials on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, said that it is time to drop the colorful songbird from the endangered species list. The warbler was on the brink of extinction 30 years ago. John Flesher, File AP Photo