Man accused of raping Michigan girl now charged in her death

In this Friday, March 9, 2018 photo, Quinn James appears for a hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. James, charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Michigan girl, is now accused of killing her before she was expected to testify in the rape case. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday, April 11 that two men, James and Gerald Bennett, are facing charges connected to the death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January about 50 miles 80 kilometers) from her Grand Rapids home.