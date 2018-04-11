Psychological exam ordered for suspect in mailed explosives

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, authorities stand by a home of Thanh Cong Phan in Everett, Wash. A federal judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of Phan, accused of mailing explosive devices to government agencies in the Washington D.C. area, to help determine if he is competent to participate in judicial proceedings and help in his defense. The Seattle Times via AP, File Christine Willmsen