ACLU lawsuit challenges separation of immigrant families

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Lilian Calderon, center, cries as she describes her experiences while in custody, alongside her husband, Luis Gordillo, right, during a news conference at the office of the American Civil Liberties Union in Providence, R.I. Calderon was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an interview designed to confirm her marital relationship. A judge stayed her deportation. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts filed class action lawsuit, which includes Calderon, Wednesday, April 11, against President Donald Trump over the government's practice of detaining immigrants married to U.S. citizens while they are trying to obtain lawful immigration status. Michelle R. Smith, File AP Photo