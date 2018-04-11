Pedestrian struck at vigil for previous hit-and-run in LA

A painted bicycle marks a makeshift memorial for a cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run motorist is seen Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles. A vigil for a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash erupted into violence Wednesday when a pedestrian was struck by a car in another hit-and-run and the crowd smashed the window of a responding police vehicle, Los Angeles authorities said. The vigil was being held at the intersection in memory of a cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run motorist driving a white Porsche Cayenne around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, a man in his 20s, died at a hospital. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo