‘Somebody killed my mommy,’ boy told 911 dispatcher. It led to the suspect’s arrest.

Cooper Kolbet, 7, was in his mother’s car when her ex-boyfriend, Gilberto Delgado, pulled up one morning in August 2016, he told authorities.
Brenda Kenison had just finished securing Cooper in his car seat when the black Dodge Dart rolled up behind her vehicle, The Spokeman-Review reported in 2016.
Delgado and Kenison got into an argument, the child said, according to court documents. Delgado allegedly chased her into the Spokane Valley, Washington home. Then Cooper heard gunshots, KREM reported.
Delgado walked out of the home and sped away in his car, authorities said. That’s when Cooper went into the home and found his mother and her brother, Daniel Kenison, dead on the floor, the news station reported.
The following moments were captured on a chilling audio recording of the 911 call the boy made with a cellphone from his uncle’s room after the discovery, reported KHQ.
“Spokane 911,” the dispatcher said.
“Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said, according to the 911 calls released Monday.
“Somebody killed your mommy. Okay what’s the address you’re at?” the dispatcher asked.
“Please come and call the cops and please come here,” he pleaded with the dispatcher, who responded by saying: “I will as soon as you tell me where you are.”
The home had become Cooper’s hiding place when police arrived, and they had to coax him out of the residence, KXLY reported. It was determined that Cooper’s mother and uncle, both 45, were shot to death, the news station said.
Cooper told authorities that Delgado had come into the home and killed his mom and uncle, KREM reported.
Delgado was later apprehended in a Taco Bell parking lot near Pocatello, Idaho, KHQ reported.
“I listened first hand from Cooper everything that happened,” said Cooper’s father, Lance Kolbet. “It’s horrible, but we got him,” he said, FOX 61 reported.
Cooper’s father said the boy’s “frame of mind” wasn’t something [you’d] expect from a seven-year-old, KXLY reported.
Cooper went to live with his father in Idaho, KREM reported in 2016. The news station says the boy spoke with the detectives who responded to the crime scene, bringing them to tears with his gratitude for their help that day.
Delgado’s double murder trial is expected to begin in October, the New York Post said.
