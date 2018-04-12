Oklahoma teacher walkout means improvising to care for kids

First-grader Dazaria Jackson looks at a carton of strawberry milk Wednesday, April 11, 2018, that came with the free boxed lunch she and hundreds of other Tulsa students receive daily from two food trucks belonging to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. The food bank is one of several area nonprofits, daycares and businesses that have responded to provide a safety net for thousands of students who've been at home since a teacher walkout began earlier this month, closing many school districts, including Oklahoma's two largest. Justin V. Juozapavicius AP Photo