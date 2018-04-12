Flint water protesters invade state Capitol: 'Do your job'

Flint resident JoJo Freeman wears the words Flint backwards on her face as eye black, as she loads onto the bus to protest at the state capitol on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in Flint. A group of more than 50 Flint residents joined to protest less than 24 hours after the closure of the city's last four water distribution sites on Tuesday. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May