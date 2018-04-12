Teacher who accidentally fired gun in class resigns

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010 file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander speaks during an election forum in Seaside, Calif. Alexander, a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety has resigned. KSBW-TV reports that Dennis Alexander submitted his resignation to the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District on March 29. It will be effective at the end of the school year. Monterey County Herald via AP, File David Royal