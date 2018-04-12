Mower, tooth in a box, Vishnu doll in New Jersey beach trash

In this April 6, 2018 photo trash lies on a beach in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. On Thursday April 12, 2018, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group released the results of its annual beach sweeps program, in which nearly 374,000 items of trash were removed from New Jersey's beaches in 2017 by volunteers. More than 80 percent of the items were plastics, which can be deadly to the marine environment. Wayne Parry AP Photo