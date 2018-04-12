Legislature gives final approval to moving James K. Polk

FILE - In a March 24, 2017 file photo, visitors look at the burial place of President James K. Polk and his wife, Sarah Polk, on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. The body of former president James K. Polk has been moved three times since he died of cholera in 1849, and now an effort to move it again has taken on a life of its own in the Tennessee Legislature. A much-debated resolution urging that his remains be moved to a fourth resting place appeared dead in March 2018, but was resurrected before winning final approval Monday night, April 9, 2018, in the House. Erik Schelzig, File AP Photo