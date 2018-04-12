Officials: SUV that fell in river belonged to missing family

In this photo released Thursday, April 12, 2018, by The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is the Eel River in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office says recovered debris and personal items confirm that a vehicle seen plunging into a storm-swollen river last week belonged to a family that went missing. A sheriff's office statement Thursday, April 12, 2018, says the vehicle and its occupants haven't been located in the Eel River but searchers have found numerous items from the vehicle's body and interior. They say the items are consistent with a family on vacation and unspecified items were identified by relatives of the Thottapilly family. Mendocino County Sheriff's Office via AP Lt. Shannon Barney