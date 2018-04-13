AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo, a supporter of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cries as she listens to his speech, outside the Metal Workers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. Da Silva told supporters he will comply with an arrest warrant and turn himself in to police, to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction. Andre Penner AP Photo