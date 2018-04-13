FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rokita likely violated ethics laws as Indiana's secretary of state by repeatedly accessing a Republican donor database from his government office, prompting party officials to lock him out of the system until he angrily complained, three former GOP officials told The Associated Press.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rokita likely violated ethics laws as Indiana's secretary of state by repeatedly accessing a Republican donor database from his government office, prompting party officials to lock him out of the system until he angrily complained, three former GOP officials told The Associated Press. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rokita likely violated ethics laws as Indiana's secretary of state by repeatedly accessing a Republican donor database from his government office, prompting party officials to lock him out of the system until he angrily complained, three former GOP officials told The Associated Press. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo

National

APNewsBreak: Indiana GOP locked candidate out of database

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

April 13, 2018 12:43 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Three former GOP officials say Senate candidate Todd Rokita likely violated ethics laws as Indiana's secretary of state by repeatedly accessing a Republican donor list from his government office.

That action prompted party officials in 2009 to lock Rokita — now a congressman — out of the system until he angrily complained.

The three officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it publicly. Rokita is trying to win the primary to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Rokita's campaign manager called the allegations a "baseless and unsubstantiated hit job."

Indiana law prohibits state employees from engaging in political activity while on duty or acting in an official capacity. It also prohibits work on anything outside official duties while on the clock.

  Comments  