5 years, 5 lives: Snapshots from the Boston Marathon bombing

In this April 20, 2015 photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory, left, finishes the Boston Marathon on her prosthetic left leg with her trainer Artis Thompson in Boston. After her first marriage ended in divorce, Rebekah married her college sweetheart and moved to Houston. She established the Rebekah's Angels Foundation to help children with post-traumatic stress disorder, and wrote a book, "Taking My Life Back." The Metro West Daily News via AP Ken McGagh