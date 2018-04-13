911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

This photo provided by the Wake County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Pladl. According to police, Pladl, the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states, called his mother to say he had killed his son in Knightdale, N.C., as well as his daughter, Katie Pladl, and her adoptive father, who were fatally shot in Connecticut. The slain infant had been born of the relationship between Steven Pladl and his daughter, Katie. Hartford Courant via AP Wake County Sheriff's Office