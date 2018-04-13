Minnesota woman sought in death of husband and Florida woman

This undated photo provided by the Dodge County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who is being sought in connection with the killing of a Florida woman. Riess is charged in the shooting death of Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Fla. Authorities don't believe the women knew each other, but that Riess killed Hutchinson earlier this week to assume her identity. Riess is also wanted in the March death of her husband, David Riess. She has not yet been charged in that case. Dodge County Sheriff's Office via AP)