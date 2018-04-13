Judge offered her ‘private probation’ — then groped her as she held her niece, Georgia prosecutors say

He told one victim the arrangement would amount to “private probation.”
When three women went to a Hartwell, Georgia, probate judge’s chambers requesting reduced punishments for traffic violations, the judge solicited them for sex, groped them, kissed them and exposed himself to them — all against their will, according to an indictment.
Bobby Joe Smith, 77, described what “private probation” included to one of his victims, prosecutors said: She had “to report to his office regularly and make cash payments to him.”
Smith was charged by federal prosecutors in Georgia on Thursday with one count of bribery and three counts of civil rights violations. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 25. Prosecutors said Smith was soliciting sex from the women in exchange for more lenient treatment in court.
When the woman offered “private probation” returned to Smith’s judicial chambers toting her young niece on her hip, Smith put his hand under the woman’s clothes and touched the woman’s vagina, court records said. Smith then reduced the charges she was facing from traffic incidents including a 2012 drunk driving case, prosecutors said.
A second woman was assaulted by Smith when she met with him about an October 2013 charge for driving under the influence, according to the indictment.
Smith kissed her on the lips and touched her breasts over her shirt, she said. He once tried to touch her breasts beneath her clothes as well, she said. Smith exposed his penis to her at least once, and pulled her hand down to get her to touch it. The woman drew away, she said.
During the meetings the woman had with Smith, he locked the door to his judicial chamber, she said. Sometimes he would physically block the woman to keep her from getting to the door.
On one occasion, Smith called the woman and asked her if she knew of a place where they could have sex, according to the indictment. She told Smith no, and added that “he had taken her nerves about as far as they could go.”
A third woman — this one facing a “super speeder” ticket — came to Smith to get help reducing the charge and punishment, despite the fact that the charge was in another county.
Smith called the probate judge in that county and left a message saying (falsely) that the woman was his granddaughter, according to the indictment. He said the woman’s “mother would be very upset about the ticket.” Then, just as the woman with the speeding ticket was leaving, Smith kissed her and touched her breast, she said. As she tried to pull away, he “tightened his arm around her,” the indictment said.
The woman left and didn’t meet with Smith again, according to the indictment.
Smith retired in July 2014 after serving as a judge for 22 years, the Athens Banner-Herald reports. Smith had been arrested in May 2014 after the woman with the traffic ticket from another county reported the assault to police.
