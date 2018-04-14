European leaders back Syria strikes, warn against escalation

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a press conference at Chigi Palace Premier office in Rome, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Gentiloni says air strikes by Italy’s allies in Syria ‘’cannot and should not be the start of an escalation.’’ Gentiloni said Saturday that Italy did not participate in the attacks, conducted by the United States, France and Britain. And he said that Italy made clear to its allies that none of the airstrikes could depart from Italian territory, where the United States has military bases. ANSA via AP Giuseppe Lami