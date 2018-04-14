Legal fight lingers for man freed in 1980 murder case

FILE - In this June 22, 2017 photo, John Floyd stands in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building and Courthouse in New Orleans. Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he insisted he didn’t commit. A federal appeals court this month upheld a U.S. District judge’s decision to order a new trial for Floyd, who said a detective coerced him to confess to the 1980 slaying. Sophia Germer, File AP Photo